Rutter's Adds Healthier Option to Its Burger Lineup

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's Farm Stores will offer customers the option of selecting lean turkey for their burger creations.

All 68 Rutter's locations will offer turkey burgers as part of the chain's extensive customizable menu, in addition to 100-percent Angus beef and black bean burgers. Turkey burgers will be available for all Rutter's burger options, including Route 30 Burgers and Ultimate Burgers.

It will be the first convenience store in its market to offer turkey burgers, the company said.

"A healthier burger option has been requested by multiple customers who still crave a meat burger, but want a leaner option," said Ryan Krebs, director of foodservice. "At Rutter's, we try to give our customers as many different options as possible to create their own breakfast, lunch, or dinner masterpiece. Turkey burgers are now one of those great customizable options."

York-based Rutter's is a family-owned convenience store chain operating throughout central Pennsylvania.