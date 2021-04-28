Rutter's Brings Back Summer Sweepstakes to Reward VIP Customers

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's kicked off the summer early with the April 26 launch of its 2021 VIP Summer Sweepstakes.

As part of the annual promotion, the convenience store chain will give away more than $50,000 in cash and prizes to VIP customers over the next four months.

"We love rewarding our loyal customers with the chance to win prizes, while enjoying some of their favorite items from Rutter's," said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing at Rutter's. "After a difficult summer in 2020 for many of our customers, we're excited to provide them with some fun to 'take back summer'!"

To participate, customers must be registered as Rutter's VIP Rewards members. Registration is available via Rutter's mobile app or by visiting ruttersrewards.com. For each participating item purchased at a Rutter's store, members will receive a digital game ticket that reveals instant prizes and sweepstakes entries.

Prizes include free food and beverages from participating companies, such as Red Bull, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Rutter's Dairy and many more.

Sweepstakes entries, in the form of collect-to-win game pieces and online drawings, allow customers to win weekly $100 gift cards, free Rutter's coffee for a year, free fountain beverages for a year and free fuel for a year, as well as $2,000 Rutter's gift cards and the grand prize of a $50,000 Rutter's gift card.

Rutter's VIP Summer Sweepstakes runs from April 26 through Aug. 29. No purchase is necessary. More information is available here.

York-based Rutter's operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.