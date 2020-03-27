Rutter's Enhances Its Forecourt Offer

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is partnering with Top Tier Gasoline Detergent in a move to differentiate its fuel from the competition.

Through the collaboration, all of the convenience store retailer's gasoline products, including regular, plus, supreme, unleaded 15, and ethanol-free, are now Top Tier certified.

Top Tier certification requires that a retailer's gasoline meet minimum detergency requirements as directed by leading vehicle manufacturers, which exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's stringent requirements.

"We are always looking to separate ourselves from the competition through our products and service, so we examined how we could add further benefits for our gasoline customers," said Chris Hartman, director of fuels, forecourt and advertising at Rutter's. "Based on our research, customers are looking for many different results from gasoline, such as reclaimed power, performance and fuel economy, resulting in cleaner emissions. With Top Tier certified gasoline, and our enhanced supreme 93, we're able to offer customers the benefits they desire and give them a reason to say…Rutter's, Why Go Anywhere Else?"

Benefits of Top Tier include helping to keep engines clean, minimizing emissions and restoring fuel economy with continued use. By providing more than two times the minimum detergency levels — also known as Lowest Additive Concentration (LAC) — set by regulation, customers will see these great benefits from filling up with Rutter's gasoline, the company said.

Taking a step further, Rutter's enhanced its supreme 93 octane to five times LAC requirements. This boosted detergent formula is designed to help restore engine power and performance; help restore fuel economy; and minimize emissions with continued use. These benefits will help customers see the added value of their Supreme 93, which they don't see from many competitive gasoline offerings, Rutter's said.

York-based Rutter's is a privately held c-store chain that operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.