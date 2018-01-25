Rutter's Invests in Local, Fresh & Healthier Product Procurement

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's has promoted Cheri Booth to the new position of fresh and local category manager. The convenience store chain created the role to help meet emerging consumer needs as they show increased demand for local, fresh and healthier products.

Booth previously served as foodservice quality assurance manager for the York-based chain. She will report to Ryan Krebs, director of foodservice, and oversee all aspects of local, fresh procurement. This includes produce, seasonal fruits and vegetables, foodservice, snacks, beverages, beer and wine.

"We are very excited about adding this new role to the Rutter's team. Consumers increasingly want more fresh, local, and clean label products. We think that deserves a dedicated person to make sure we are providing our customers with the highest quality local products possible," Krebs said. "We know that Cheri will do a great job in this new role and cannot wait to see what the future holds for her and this new position."

Rutter's is a family-owned convenience store chain operating more than 60 locations throughout central Pennsylvania.