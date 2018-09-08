Rutter's New Superstore Features Its Largest Restaurant Yet

YORK, Pa. — Rutter’s is celebrating the opening of its largest-ever store that features the convenience store retailer's largest-ever restaurant to date.

The convenience store, located at 77 Benvenue Road on U.S. Routes 22/322 in Duncannon, Pa., is the retailer's 71st site. Situated on 10.5 acres of land, it occupies 10,540 square feet and has 14 fueling stations, six dedicated high-speed truck diesel bays, 47 vehicle parking spots and 42 truck parking spots.

Putting its foodservice at the forefront, the Duncannon Rutter's is home to the retailer's largest restaurant. Among the items on offer are Rutter's 100-percent Angus beef burgers, chicken pot pie, pizza, ribs, turkey burgers, Red Bull smoothies, frozen lemonade and various handcrafted beverages.

Those who dine at the restaurant will have access to indoor and outdoor seating that accommodates 40, as well as free WiFi and large restrooms. The location will operate 24 hours a day.

Rutter's 29-degree cold beer cave with its selection of domestic, premium, craft and imported beer brands, in addition to local and national wines, is also featured at the Duncannon location. Customers also will be able to purchase fresh and local grab-and-go items from local farms, including blueberries, watermelon and squash.

"The new store is located at the merge point for two major north south highways north of Harrisburg," said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter's. "We've designed this location as a comfortable, convenient rest stop for both truck drivers and local travelers alike."

The new Rutter's will host a grand opening event Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include food samples, promotional giveaways and more.

York-based Rutter's is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with roots dating back to 1747. The retailer operates 71 stores in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.