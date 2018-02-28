Rutter's Offers Customers More Than 25 Seafood Options

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's continues to grow its extensive food menu by offering customers more than 25 different seafood options to choose from.

Among Rutter's seafood options are: fried shrimp tacos; tavern battered cod sandwiches; crab cake sliders; fried scallops; a fried clams basket meal; crab and roasted corn chowder; and single-, double- and triple-tavern battered cod Route 30 sandwiches. According to the convenience store retailer, it offers the most seafood options out of any other c-store in central Pennsylvania.

"We always want to be able to provide customers with as many food possibilities as we can. We are proud of the food varieties we offer, including our seafood," said Rutter's Director of Foodservice Ryan Krebs. "We commit to restaurant quality, local and fresh ingredients across our menu, and are excited to continue to grow our seafood selections to meet consumers' needs."

Seafood varieties vary by locations.

Based in York, Rutter's operates more than 60 c-stores in central Pennsylvania.