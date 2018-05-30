Rutter's Opens First Store Outside Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — Rutter's opened its 70th convenience store in Inwood, W. Va., on May 30. Located at 5021 Tabler Station Road, it is the chain's first location outside of Pennsylvania.
It is the first of many the retailer plans to open outside its home state over the next few years, according to the company.
The milestone location occupies 9,185 square feet with 14 fueling stations and seven dedicated high-speed diesel bays. Inside, the c-store offers an award-winning menu, a dining area with room to seat 30 customers and free Wi-Fi.
It employs 50 people and operate 24 hours per day.
The Inwood c-store features a 29-degree cold beer cave with a selection of domestic, premium, craft and import beer brands. The retailer's application for a license to sell wine is expected to be approved at a later date.
York-based Rutter's is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates primarily in central Pennsylvania.