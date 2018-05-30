Rutter's Opens First Store Outside Pennsylvania

The milestone location occupies 9,185 square feet with 14 fueling stations and seven dedicated high-speed diesel bays. Inside, the c-store offers an award-winning menu, a dining area with room to seat 30 customers and free Wi-Fi.

It employs 50 people and operate 24 hours per day.

The Inwood c-store features a 29-degree cold beer cave with a selection of domestic, premium, craft and import beer brands. The retailer's application for a license to sell wine is expected to be approved at a later date.

York-based Rutter's is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates primarily in central Pennsylvania.