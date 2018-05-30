Press enter to search
Close search

Rutter's Opens First Store Outside Pennsylvania

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Rutter's Opens First Store Outside Pennsylvania

05/30/2018
Rutter's convenience store
The convenience retailer opened its 70th location in Inwood, W. Va.

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's opened its 70th convenience store in Inwood, W. Va., on May 30. Located at 5021 Tabler Station Road, it is the chain's first location outside of Pennsylvania.

It is the first of many the retailer plans to open outside its home state over the next few years, according to the company.

"We are excited to introduce our brand into new markets and new states this year. We have had many customers reach out and ask for Rutter's in the West Virginia area, and we are finally able to do so this year," said Derek Gaskins, Rutter's chief customer officer.

The milestone location occupies 9,185 square feet with 14 fueling stations and seven dedicated high-speed diesel bays. Inside, the c-store offers an award-winning menu, a dining area with room to seat 30 customers and free Wi-Fi.

It employs 50 people and operate 24 hours per day.

The Inwood c-store features a 29-degree cold beer cave with a selection of domestic, premium, craft and import beer brands. The retailer's application for a license to sell wine is expected to be approved at a later date.

York-based Rutter's is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates primarily in central Pennsylvania.