Rutter's Rebrands as 50th Anniversary Celebration Begins

YORK, Pa. — As Rutter's marks the 50th anniversary of its first convenience store and looks toward the future, the retailer has decided to stop using "Farm Stores" as part of its trade name.

The organization traces its roots to 1747 when the family agricultural operations began on their farm. Then in 1921, the Rutter's Brothers Dairy company began to serve fresh and local dairy products throughout the region. Fast forward to 1968 and the first Rutter's Farm Store opened.

"We have gone to market in our stores as simply Rutter's for the past decade. And as we look to the future, we wanted the focus to be on our brand, and all the ways we engage across physical and virtual channels," said Derek Gaskins, Rutter's chief customer officer.

"Our store's 50th anniversary created a great opportunity to formally change our branding to align with customers perceptions of our broad brand offers," he added.

Throughout the year, Rutter's will be marking the milestone with team members, customers, and all the communities the stores service. The festivities will include giveaways, special prizes, promotions, and celebrations tied into the Rutter's #SummerofFreedom Sweepstakes.

York-based Rutter's is a privately owned and family managed group of companies that includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. It is currently guided by 10th generation family leadership with Scott Hartman president and CEO, Todd Rutter as president of Rutter's beverage company, and Tim Rutter as president of M&G Realty.