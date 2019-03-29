Rutter's Rolls Out No Antibiotics Ever Chicken

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is enhancing its foodservice menu by adding "No Antibiotics Ever" chicken.

The antibiotic-free product will be sold at all Rutter's convenience stores.

"Rutter's is committed to sustainability and transparency throughout all our stores. It made complete sense to build off our already-implemented cage-free eggs, clean label products, recycling initiatives and local sourcing," said Director of Foodservice Ryan Krebs. "This provides yet another avenue for customers to make intentional decisions regarding their food and lifestyle choices."

The "No Antibiotics Ever" chicken options include grilled chicken, boneless chicken chunks, wings and tenders. It is available via both the hot grab-and-go unit and restaurant touchscreen kiosks, labeled as "NAE."

York-based Rutter's operates 74 convenience stores.