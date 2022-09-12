Rutter's Shows Its Appreciation to Professional Drivers

YORK, Pa. — The meal is on them: Rutter's is recognizing all truck drivers as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with a free meal from Sept. 11–17.

The free meal includes any sandwich, a regular coffee or fountain beverage, and a regular hash brown or fries.

Professional truck drivers who are signed up with Rutter's VIP Rewards program are eligible for the promotion. The offer will be valid for a one-time use.

Rutter's said in a company press release that Truck Driver Appreciation Week is the "perfect time to honor and thank all of our hardworking drivers who dedicate their life to the road."

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was started in 1998 by the American Trucking Associations as a chance to show appreciation for the 3.6 million truck drivers across the country that "not only deliver our goods safely, securely, and on time, but they also keep our highways safe," according to the organization's website.

York-based Rutter's operates 82 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

Last week, fellow Pennsylvania-based c-store operator Sheetz Inc. announced the company is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing its diesel fuel prices to $4.49 per gallon. The decreased diesel fuel price runs Sept. 5–30.

The retailer is additionally offering truck drivers a free meal that includes their choice of any half Made-to-Order sub, bag of fryz and a self-serve coffee or fountain drink in any size. To redeem the offer, truck drivers can enter "TRUCKYEAH" in the Sheetz mobile app from Sept. 11–30.

"Truck drivers are the backbone of this country," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them."

Sheetz operates 645 convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.