Several C-store Retailers Rank Among America's Best Large Employers

NATIONAL REPORT — Three convenience store chains were named to Forbes' coveted "America’s Best Employers" list for 2022.

La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip Inc. claimed the No. 78 spot on this year's Large Employers ranking, followed by Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc. at No. 183 and Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Corp. at No. 188.

A survey asked 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation.

Numerous convenience store industry suppliers and wholesalers also made the list:

General Mills (No. 22)

Kellogg (No. 207)

Mars (No. 282)

The Hershey Co. (302)

Sysco (No. 314)

JM Smucker (No. 335)

Cargill (No. 347)

Nestlé (No. 382)

The Coca-Cola (No. 398)

PepsiCo (No. 424)

Kraft Heinz (No. 471)

Keurig Dr. Pepper (No. 483)

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct the survey and pinpoint the best-liked companies. All surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. Respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they would be to recommend their employer.

As Convenience Store News previously reported, Forbes also releases a "World’s Best Employers" list. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., whose banners include Couche-Tard and Circle K, came in at No. 384 on that list in 2021.