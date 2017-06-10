Sheetz Adopts EMV Upgrades on the Forecourt

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. will implement forecourt EMV upgrades across its entire convenience store network.

The retailer will use Gilbarco Veeder-Root's FlexPay IV CRIND payment terminals and other dispenser technologies to standardize its network infrastructure, protect customers from counterfeit card fraud and boost in-store business.

"The Gilbarco FlexPay IV platform provides the flexibility and payment security our customers demand, so we are making it standard across our network," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of brand strategies. "These upgrades will also help us provide our customers with the most convenient forecourt experience possible because they can use their mobile-based payment and loyalty cards when they fill up at a Sheetz location."

Sheetz will include Gilbarco's contactless payment module, 2D scanner and Applause media system on large color screens as part of its FlexPay IV CRIND fuel dispenser upgrades for EMV.

These enhancements will help cultivate loyal customers with multiple payment options, easier loyalty card scanning and entertaining advertisements that appear during the fueling process.

FlexPay IV supports EMV, NFC, mobile wallets, encryption, 2D barcode scanning and future PCI regulatory changes. It also offers remote management capabilities like Gilbarco's Insite360 Encore for increased security control, easier asset management, remote maintenance and performance monitoring.

"Sheetz is a long-established leader and innovator in the industry. We continue to see leading retailers like Sheetz not only move forward with their EMV upgrades, but also leverage the upgrades to improve other elements of their businesses, beyond security," said Mark Williams, vice president of marketing, Gilbarco. "By deploying our EMV technology and improving customers' shopping experiences with convenient and engaging dispenser enhancements, Sheetz will be able to keep customers safe from credit card fraud while encouraging them to go into the store."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 540 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.