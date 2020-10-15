Sheetz Becomes Latest C-store Retailer to Go on a Hiring Spree

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. wants to boost its associate count across its convenience store network.

The Altoona-based convenience retailer plans to hire more than 3,000 employees companywide across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio. Full-time positions are available at its c-stores, as well as its food operations, distribution services, construction and maintenance, and corporate departments.

"The health and well-being of our team members and customers continues to be our top priority amid COVID-19," said Stephanie D'Oliveira, senior vice president of human resources for Sheetz. "As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community. We are grateful for the dedication of our employees who have continued to provide superior customer service during these challenging times. In addition, we also want to provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 health crisis."

Sheetz, which operates more than 600 c-stores, is just the latest in the industry to embark on a hiring spree. On Sept. 29, Thorntons LLC held a drive-thru hiring event to staff full- and part-time in-store positions at nine stores in Bensenville, Ill., area.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates more than 200 c-stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.