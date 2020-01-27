Sheetz Centralizes Management of Multiple In-Store Applications

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. selected StorMagic's SvSAN software to virtualize and add high availability across its convenience store network.

The solution enables the chain to quickly and affordably minimize hardware sprawl, simplify support and administration, provide a platform for in-store technological innovation and improve resiliency within its environment, according to the Pennsylvania-based retailer.

Sheetz previously used a collection of single-function workstation class devices to provide various in-store technical services. It chose SvSAN to simplify the underlying infrastructure and management of multiple business-level applications, including in-store system orchestration; credit processing; the MySheetz Card loyalty program; and Sheetz's proprietary kitchen management application suite.

"Sheetz has been able to centrally manage multiple in-store applications quickly and affordably and drastically reduce the number of hardware failures with StorMagic," said Scott Robertson, universal endpoint unit manager, Sheetz. "Our initial POC and extended pilot of 10 locations was spread out over the course of ten months. This was done so that we could get comfortable with the solution as well as the process to convert the stores in a manner that was minimally impactful to operations. Once we decided to deploy company wide, we were able to deploy to over one hundred stores within a two-month period.

"Thanks to some automated processes and the relatively seamless conversions, we've escalated the timeline to standardize on SvSAN across all of our convenience stores," he added.

SvSAN allows retailers to process and manage data locally at hundreds or thousands of smaller sites, even when no IT staff is present, according to the announcement.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.