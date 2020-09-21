Sheetz Earns Spot on Fortune's 2020 Best Workplaces for Women List

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is once again earning recognition as one of the best workplaces for women.

Coming in at No. 52 on Fortune magazine's 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Women in the large company category marks the fifth year in a row that the publication has recognized Sheetz. In 2019, the convenience store chain ranked No. 58, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Employee feedback showed that employees and managers act as a family, and are happy to accept new workers and treat others fairly, according to the convenience store retailer's profile.

Sheetz employs 18,291 people, 88 percent of whom say it is a great place to work. Additionally, 93 percent agree that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome, and 92 percent feel good about the ways they contribute to the community.

To determine the annual list, Great Place to Work analyzes confidential survey feedback representing more than 4.7 million U.S. employees. The survey includes more than 60 questions.

Eighty-five percent of the ranking is based on what women themselves report about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men's reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also considers employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they are consistently experienced as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, taking into account industry trends.

To be considered for the list, at a minimum, companies must employ at least 50 women; at least 20 percent of their non-executive managers must be female; and at least one executive must be female.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.