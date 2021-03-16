Sheetz Expands Its Multiyear Partnership With Richmond Raceway

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. and Richmond Raceway are extending their multiyear partnership to include the naming rights of the track's long-time season ticket program.

In addition to continue as the Official Convenience Store of Richmond Raceway, the official name of the season ticket program will be "Richmond Nation presented by Sheetz."

"We are so excited to extend our partnership with Richmond Raceway and to be involved with Richmond Nation," said Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner. "We know that race fans are very often Sheetz fans — using our store locations for a quick fill up or bite to eat on race weekends, in Virginia and beyond."

Richmond Nation presented by Sheetz is for season ticketholders who have NASCAR Cup Series tickets to both April and September race weekends. Members will receive special pricing on tickets and exclusive benefits, including:

Preferred parking pass for both Cup Series events

Special discounts on FanGrounds passes

No fees for shipping and processing

Invitations to driver appearances and events throughout race season

Commemorative season hero card

Official Richmond Nation presented by Sheetz membership card

Exclusive gift for account holder (one gift per account)

Special pricing for Racing Electronics scanners

Presales for Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway concerts

"Sheetz has been serving NASCAR fans across the Mid-Atlantic for over 65 years, so we are happy to expand our partnership with this best-in-class brand," said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. "Sheetz provides consumers with unique, 'made-to-order' experiences in their stores, so we look forward to sharing their famed service and experience to our loyal Richmond Nation members again this season. We encourage our fans to make a stop at one of the 90 stores in the Commonwealth to showcase our love of Sheetz."

Sheetz operates more than 585 convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.