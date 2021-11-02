Press enter to search
Sheetz to Invest $28.5M in Wage Increases for Store Employees

02/11/2021
Sheetz logo

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is further demonstrating its commitment to its workforce by investing $28.5 million in store employee wages. The majority of Sheetz's 18,000 store employees will see a wage increase.

Effective Feb. 12, the wage increase is part of the convenience store retailer's goal to continuously offer competitive wages, in turn enabling it to attract and retain top talent.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of this company," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "Sheetz is committed to investing in our people and attracting and retaining top talent. We know in order to do this, we need to exceed expectations by providing competitive wages, industry-leading benefits, career development opportunities and much more."

Sheetz previously made a $15 million investment in store employee wages in 2016 and a $16.8 million investment in store employee wages in 2019.

The retailer offers a competitive pay and benefits package to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, an employee stock ownership plan, vacation time and more. It also recently updated its parental leave policy, which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 620 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

