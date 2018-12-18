Sheetz Joins Fellow Pennsylvanian Chain Wawa in Testing Secret Menu

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. has a secret.

According to a report by TribLive.com, a customer in State College, Pa., recently found "a secret page of wild menu items" while clicking through the retailer's MTO menu on a Sheetz touchscreen ordering kiosk.

Included under the label "Pop's Kitchen," the secret menu includes French Toast Stick Mess, Mac n' Cheese Burger, Meat Ball Pizza Sandwich, Taco Quesadilla and the Grilled Cheese Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

A Sheetz representative explained the retailer is testing the secret offerings at State College, Altoona and York, Pa., stores. However, Sheetz will be rolling out the items to all stores soon "if the test is successful," the report added.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates over 560 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.