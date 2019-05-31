Sheetz Kicks Off 'Unforgettable' Summer Sweepstakes

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is celebrating the start of the summer season with the kickoff of its 2019 Summer "Shweepstakes" on June 1.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailer will run the sweepstakes during June, July and August. Each month, one Sheetz customer will be selected to win $100,000 through the promotion.

"Our goal is to make this summer an unforgettable one for some of our loyal Sheetz customers," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president, brand strategy, Sheetz. "What better way to do this than to give away $100,000 to three lucky winners? We can't wait to see our customers come out and visit us this summer!"

Customers will automatically be entered to win by visiting any Sheetz location and purchasing a Sheetz signature MTO food item plus any bottled beverage using their registered MySheetz Card. One purchase equals one entry.

Sheetz is also offering additional chances to enter if the registered MySheetz Card loyalty customer orders their MTO food item on the Sheetz app, or if the registered MySheetz Card loyalty customer adds any other food or beverage item to their qualifying order. These "bonus" products will be identified in their store with additional signage or call-outs. Customers are limited 10 entries per day.

One winner will be chosen for June, July and August, on or after the 10th day of the following month, and will be informed through the contact information they provide in their MySheetz Card registration.

Total number of contest entries is unlimited. Customers can use their MySheetz Card app to track their entries. For official rules and regulations to Sheetz's 2019 Summer Shweepstakes, click here.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.