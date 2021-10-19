Sheetz More Than Doubling Tuition Assistance for All Employees

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is boosting the amount of tuition assistance it offers to employees enrolled in the company's College Tuition Reimbursement program to $5,250 per year, or $2,625 per semester.

This is an increase of $3,750 per year compared to the amount the convenience store retailer previously offered through the program. The increase in tuition reimbursement is effective starting this semester.

All Sheetz employees are eligible to participate in the program.

"Investing in our employees personally and professionally is an important pillar of our culture," said Stephanie Doliveira, vice president of human resources at Sheetz. "Through this tuition reimbursement investment, we hope to lighten the financial burden of attending college for our employees, while also encouraging them to grow their careers with Sheetz."

First launched nearly 30 years ago, the College Tuition Reimbursement program encourages employees to further their education and provides continued career development opportunities. Since 2012, Sheetz has processed more than 7,000 applications to the program. The retailers expects to receive approximately 400 applications to the program for the fall semester.

Sheetz also partners with 27 colleges and universities to arrange tuition discounts for employees through the program. Additionally, the retailer offers multiple scholarships to employees, their children and stepchildren through its own scholarship program, The Big Joe Scholarship Fund.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 600 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.