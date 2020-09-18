Sheetz Offers Tuition Support With Penn State Agreement

ALTOONA, Pa. —Sheetz Inc. and Penn State University are partnering to offer Sheetz employees new education benefits aimed at helping them complete their college degrees.

Through the agreement, Sheetz employees, as well as their spouses and legal dependents, are eligible for a 5 percent tuition reduction on undergraduate and graduate degree programs through online or in-person learning at select campuses.

This furthers Penn State's commitment to expanding access to higher education, the university stated.

"Day in and day out, Sheetz strives to create a place where employees know they are valued and have the chance to grow," said Sheetz President and Chief Operating Officer Travis Sheetz. "We are proud to partner with Penn State Altoona and Penn State World Campus to offer our employees new educational and growth opportunities."

The education benefits can be used at Penn State World Campus, the university's online campus, as well as Penn State Altoona and Penn State Great Valley, two of its Commonwealth Campuses. Sheetz employees and their family members can choose whichever campus is most convenient to them.

The partnership also provides webinars designed for Sheetz employees and access to admissions and student services. Employees and their family members must apply for admission and be accepted to receive the benefits.

"The Penn State World Campus Education Alliance helps make a college degree an attainable reality for working professionals, and we welcome Sheetz as a partner of our program," said Renata Engel, vice provost for online education at Penn State. "Penn State World Campus understands the flexibility needed by adult learners as they balance work and family responsibilities. We are pleased to partner with Sheetz in support of their employees to pursue their educational goals."

Sheetz employees with credits from another university can consult with Penn State World Campus staff to determine how to complete their degree, or start a new undergraduate or graduate degree.

Penn State Altoona, located in Sheetz's headquarters hometown, offers 23 undergraduate majors, such as business, information technology, nursing and more.

"Penn State Altoona is honored to be part of the corporate partnership among the Sheetz Corporation, Penn State Altoona and Penn State World Campus," said Lori J. Bechtel-Wherry, Penn State Altoona's chancellor and dean. "Penn State Altoona has a long history of collaborating with communities and businesses in our surrounding area, and we are proud of these relationships, including our relationship with Sheetz."

Several members of Sheetz's senior leadership team serve on various Penn State Altoona boards, and campus officials work closely with the c-store retailer's leaders to create opportunities for students, such as arranging internships at the company and designing class projects to assist Sheetz in its business endeavors, according to the university.

"The Sheetz company was founded in our city, and we enjoy a strong partnership with Sheetz," Bechtel-Wherry said. "Penn State Altoona is the first Commonwealth Campus to enter into such an agreement with Sheetz, and we are pleased with our continued partnership with them."

Sheetz employees located in the Delaware Valley of Pennsylvania or southern area of New Jersey can also apply their tuition reduction benefit toward a graduate degree or certificate through the Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies, located in Malvern, Pa.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.