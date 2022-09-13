Sheetz Ranks Among Top Three Best Workplaces in Retail

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is being recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work in this year’s list for Best Places to Work in Retail.

This is Sheetz's highest ranking ever, trailing only Wegmans Food Markets and Target. Sheetz, which has been named to the list every year, is the only convenience store to be recognized in 2022.

"Being ranked third on this list, alongside highly respected companies that also prioritize a positive workplace environment, is a significant accomplishment for us and not something that we take lightly," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "For the last 70 years, our organization's success has been driven by our people. Every day, we work to create a place where employees feel valued and appreciated — as the key to our success."

In addition to its commitment to employees, the retailer offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses and vacation time.

In 2021, the Pennsylvania-based retailer announced more than $70 million in investments in store employee wages as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company's College Tuition Reimbursement program.

Last year, Sheetz also updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

The company currently has more than 1,400 job openings available throughout its footprint, with an average salesperson wage of $14.50.

Leading in Convenience

In late August, Sheetz was also recognized as a Great Place to Work and on People magazine's "Companies That Care" list.

The annual list, now in its sixth year, highlights the top companies in the United States that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment, as reported by Convenience Store News.

This marks the second time in three years that Sheetz has been ranked on the Companies That Care list. In 2020, Sheetz was included in the annual list, which specifically focused on how companies responded to the COVID-19 crisis to care for their employees, their communities and the world

Altoona-based Sheetz has more than 24,000 employees. It operates 640-plus c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.