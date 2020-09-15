Sheetz Sets Its Sights on Central Ohio for Brand Expansion

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is moving into central Ohio with plans to open 50 convenience stores by 2025.

The retailer has already broken ground on locations in Obetz and Delaware, reported the Columbus Dispatch.

Sheetz's growth plan calls for more than a dozen c-stores to open in the region by the end of 2021, followed by approximately a dozen more annually from 2022 through 2025. Approximately half of the planned Columbus stores will have drive-thrus.

The company expects to eventually have about 1,5000 employees in central Ohio, or 30 people per store.

"We're not coming in lightly, that's for sure," said President and Chief Operating Officer Travis Sheetz.

According to the report, the new stores will be located along interstates and major state routes. The retailer currently operates 43 stores in Ohio, primarily in and around Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown.

Sheetz noted that consumers have been requesting that the chain open stores in central Ohio for some time.

"We call them Sheetz freaks. We have a lot of strong loyalty," he said, adding that the company is looking forward to entering a growing market where many people already know the brand. "Columbus has given our people really something to be excited about."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.