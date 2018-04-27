Sheetz vs. Wawa Rivalry Heads to the Big Screen

PITTSBURGH — The debate over whether Sheetz Inc. or Wawa Inc. is the better convenience store may be settled once and for all with the release of an upcoming documentary, "Sheetz vs. Wawa."

The film will examine the rivalry of the two c-store chains and possibly come to a conclusion, reported Penn Live.

Pittsburgh-based filmmaker Matthew Fridg hopes to release the documentary in 2019 based on funding.

Fridg told The Inquirer that despite living in western Pennsylvania, where Sheetz has a stronger footing, he has appreciation for both chains.

"I've been exposed to both and while the Sheetz love is homegrown, I also like Wawa," he said.

In November, Fridg created the "Sheetz vs. Wawa" Facebook page to gauge interest in the potential prospect. The page currently has 9,827 followers.

"I thought I should see if people wanted to see this first," he said. "I would say yes — yes, they really do want this."

The documentary will likely share stories from devoted fans of both chains, some of whom have already contacted Fridg with their stories, as well as the history, culture and notable employees of each brand.