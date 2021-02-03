Sheetz Will Build $2M Transportation Depot in West Virginia

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. will build a $2 million distribution truck transfer station at Burr Industrial Park in Kearneysville, W.Va., making the retailer's second transportation depot.

The planned facility will support the convenience store retailer's distribution centers in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The 5.5-acre site inside the industrial park will feature a 1,900-square-foot building and designated parking for tractor trailers hauling grocery and retail items.

Upon completion, the site will employ 34 people. This includes 30 newly created jobs, primarily for truck drivers and delivery assistants, announced the office of Gov. Jim Justice. Interviews will begin this summer for positions that start in early 2022.

"Any day when we're able to announce dozens of great new jobs and millions of dollars of investment coming into West Virginia is a great day," Gov. Justice said. "For years now, Sheetz has been a wonderful partner. We've been happy to see them grow all across our state, and the addition of this new truck transfer station is yet another exciting example of how Sheetz and West Virginia are moving forward together with all kinds of momentum."

"To the great people at Sheetz, as a business guy myself, I know what kind of commitment you're making to our state, and I want you to know just how much West Virginia truly appreciates you," he continued. "We want you to be so profitable it's unbelievable, because your success is our success."

The project was announced March 1 during a virtual ceremony that included remarks from Sheetz President and Chief Operating Officer Travis Sheetz, West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, West Virginia Development Office Director Mitch Carmichael, West Virginia State Delegate Paul Espinosa, and Jefferson County Development Authority Director Dennis Jarvis. West Virginia State Senator Patricia Rucker also attended the ceremony virtually.