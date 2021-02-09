Sheetz's Vanilla Cappuccino Stars in New Craft Beer Collaboration

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is teaming with Evil Genius Beer Co. to brew and release the new Project Vanilla Shteam Machine, a vanilla cappuccino craft beer.

The limited-edition beer goes on sale at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 and will be available at 58 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania.

Brewed with Sheetz's vanilla cappuccino, the cream ale has a light vanilla flavor with subtle coffee notes and a delicate hop aroma.

The new brew marks Sheetz's third collaboration with Evil Genius following Project Brewberry Muffinz, a blueberry craft beer that was released in summer 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We are excited to partner once again with Evil Genius Beer Co.," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of marketing and brand at Sheetz. "Our first craft beer collaboration, Project Brewberry Muffinz, sold out in just five days. We anticipate similar customer demand for this limited-edition beer that will only be available while supplies last."

Project Vanilla Shteam Machine will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $7.99. Each participating store will carry a very limited supply, and the beer will not be restocked once it sells out.

"We are proud to be partnering with Sheetz for our second craft beer collaboration," said Luke Bowen, owner at Evil Genius. "Sheetz is an amazing family run and independent business that cares and is supportive of other local companies and breweries in the areas they reside in."

A full list of participating Sheetz stores is available at www.Sheetz.com/beerproject.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 629 convenience stores.