Shell & Dunkin' Partner Up to Offer Consumer Discounts

HOUSTON and CANTON, Mass. — Shell Oil Co. and Dunkin’ are teaming up to offer gas discounts to Fuel Rewards and DD Perks members.

Here's how it works for Fuel Rewards members:

They'll link their DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts.

They'll buy any five beverages with their enrolled DD Perks card at participating Dunkin' locations.

They'll qualify for 10 cents off per gallon on their next fill-up at Shell using their Fuel Rewards card or an alternative ID.

A DD Perks member who qualifies for this offer will earn 5 cents off per gallon after every fifth beverage purchased at participating Dunkin' locations using their DD Perks account, which will be added to the 5 cents off per gallon in Fuel Rewards savings they receive with their active Gold Status, for a total of 10 cents off per gallon.

Rewards earned through this Dunkin' offer are limited to 5 cents off per gallon per redemption transaction.

In addition, now through Aug. 31, DD Perks and Fuel Rewards members who link their accounts will receive a one-time savings of 25 cents off per gallon at a participating Shell station.

The limited-time off runs now through Oct. 31 and is applicable to Fuel Rewards members living in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

Fuel Rewards savings are limited to 20 gallons of fuel per purchase per vehicle. Other restrictions may apply. For more information, click here.

Shell, based in Houston, is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states.

Canton-based Dunkin' Brands Group's 100-percent franchised business model includes more than 12,500 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.