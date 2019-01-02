Shell Expands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure With Acquisition of Greenlots

HOUSTON — Shell is making strides in electric mobility across North America with its agreement to acquire Greenlots.

Greenlots is an electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management software and solutions company. With the move, the Los Angeles-based company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies US LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc.

The combination of Shell and Greenlots will enable large-scale deployment of smart charging infrastructure and integrate with advanced energy resources like solar, wind and power storage.

"As power and mobility converge, there will be a seismic shift in how people and goods are transported," said Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots. "Electrification will enable a more connected, autonomous and personalized experience. Our technology, backed by the resources, scale and reach of Shell, will accelerate this transition to a future mobility ecosystem that is safer, cleaner and more accessible."

With Shell, Greenlots will ramp up its growth efforts and expand its range of mobility services to utilities, cities, automakers, fleets and drivers around the world.

Greenlots will retain its brand identity and leadership team.

"As our customers' needs evolve, we will increasingly offer a range of alternative energy sources, supported by digital technologies, to give people choice and the flexibility, wherever they need to go and whatever they drive," said Mark Gainsborough, executive vice president, New Energies for Shell. "This latest investment in meeting the low-carbon energy needs of US drivers today is part of our wider efforts to make a better tomorrow. It is a step towards making EV charging more accessible and more attractive to utilities, businesses and communities."

Shell established its New Energies division in 2016. It focuses on two main areas: new fuels for transport, such as advanced biofuels and hydrogen; and power, being involved at almost every stage of the process, from generating electricity, to buying and selling it, to supplying it directly to customers. Shell aims to make electricity a significant part of its business.

Shell's New Energies business is seeking to leverage the company's strengths in fast-growing and commercial parts of the energy industry, including EV charging, and could spend on average between $1 billion to $2 billion a year until 2020 on commercial opportunities.