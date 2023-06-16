Shell Upgrades Legacy Payment Platform Across U.S. Network

HOUSTON — Shell is rolling out a new payment solution across the Shell US Network of nearly 13,000 locations.

The deployment of Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Invenco iNFX payment solution will run through the end of 2024.

[Read more: Shell Strengthens Its U.S. Market Presence With Completed Acquisition of Timewise Stores]

The Invenco iNFX payment solution and corresponding cloud management platform will seamlessly replace the fuel operator's legacy payment platform with a flexible, hardware agnostic microservices-based solution to allow Shell's branded retailers to provide a better customer experience through faster transactions, greater uptime, and launch new capabilities and features.

"Shell has an objective on delivering outstanding consumer value propositions with a focus on payments and compliance," said Walt Gothard, North American business technology manager at Shell. "Gilbarco Veeder-Root Retail Solutions team stepped up to the challenge to upgrade the retailer network [electronic payment server] system by leveraging Invenco's INFX platform to roll out the solution to the nearly 13,000 sites."

According to Greensboro, N.C.-based Gilbarco Veeder-Root, the platform presents several benefits Shell, including:

Digital agility: Decoupling the EPS from a monolithic site architecture allows Shell the flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly; expedites digital transformation without disrupting site operations; and harmonizes core payment systems based on global standards.

Faster transactions: iNFX removes inherent latency associated with legacy site architectures, leveraging quick chip. In the world of EMV, this is vital for a great customer experience and efficient management of high-volume sites.

Rapid deployment: Standards-based APIs and plugins are used extensively to enable efficient integration with minimal customization. The iNFX SDK supports third-party development of plugins to further reduce the integration effort.

"Shell was looking for a seamless way to transition their retailer locations to a new payment system that would facilitate faster transactions, quicker time-to-market with new features, and a simplified management platform through cloud services, and we are delivering a scalable, flexible and extensible payment solution to accelerate growth in their site network," said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Gilbarco Veeder-Root Retail Solutions.

Houston-based Shell is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.