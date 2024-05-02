Shifting Consumer Behaviors Blur the Lines Between Snacking & Meals

"This trend reflects the desire for quick, easy and satisfying options that cater to the evolving needs of modern lifestyles," a representative of The Hershey Co. told Convenience Store News.

The Time-Crunch Conundrum

Although there are 24 hours in a day, 80% of Americans feel as though their days have fewer hours, according to the fifth-annual "U.S. Snack Index," recently released by PepsiCo Inc. divisions Frito-Lay North America and The Quaker Oats Co. This burden is most acutely felt by younger generations (85%) with no sign of letting up. Six in 10 consumers say they anticipate demands in their life will increase in 2024.

When considering snacks at the store, consumers cite protein as the most important nutritional attribute they seek (55%). This is especially true among those most time-crunched.

Energy is also a top-rated attribute as 60% of consumers look to their favorite snack products to provide energy. Generationally, millennials (72%) are, by far, the group most likely to be looking for a pick-me-up, followed by Generation Z (62%), the Snack Index reported.

These findings are consistent with what Chipoys' Berro is seeing. "Today's consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that offer the same nutritional value and satiety as traditional meals," he said. "This trend is driven by busier lifestyles that demand more flexible eating patterns and a desire for convenience without sacrificing health."

Recent research has also shown consumers are increasingly incorporating snack products into their meals to provide flavor, texture and variety. This approach to eating breaks down the barriers of traditional meal composition, allowing for more personalized and diverse food combinations, Berro added.

"With consumers even more on the go, snacking has been a very popular meal enhancer and, in many cases, a replacement. With time at a premium, a delicious snack is occasionally preferred to a meal," he said.

For Love's Travel Stops, the Oklahoma City-based operator of 640 travel centers in 42 states, customer demographics reveal shoppers are seeking out quick, smaller-portion items to curb their hunger between each meal. The rise in retail prices due to inflationary pressures is also driving some purchase behavior toward value-type items for such occasions.

"Love's has seen more interest in items like corn dogs and 'chicken drummies' in our hot snack category. Those options cost less than a full meal, but provide protein and energy between meals," Bryan Street, manager of deli for Love's, pointed out. "Additionally, open-air cooler snack items like meat and cheese snacks have seen growth as they are items that complement hot snack items, but also provide that additional snack option as customers go through the day."

When it comes to dayparts, consumers turning to snacks and other convenience foods at mealtime is particularly evident at lunch, followed by breakfast. A consumer sentiment survey commissioned in July 2023 by New York-based NCSolutions, which tracks advertising effectiveness in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, found that 52% of consumers opt for convenience foods at lunch, followed by 50% at breakfast.

The same survey highlighted consumers' significant reliance on snacks: 35% of respondents said they eat snacks on the go either "always" or "often." And these numbers are even higher among millennials (52%) and Gen Zers (49%).

A Who's Who of Snacking

Convenience store retailers are well-positioned to capitalize on the movement toward snack-centric meal patterns by offering a diverse range of products that meet the evolving demands of consumers around convenience, flavor and value. But first, c-store retailers must know who their shoppers are, and understand the influence they can have on their business.

"There is significant growth in snacking among younger consumers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Millennials and younger generations dominate convenience store shoppers, emphasizing the importance of understanding their preferences," The Hershey Co. representative said.

Generation Z is the most likely cohort to have an impact on convenience stores and the snack categories in the years ahead. This generation has $360 billion in spending power and is three times more likely to shop at c-stores than baby boomers, according to NCSolutions data.

The firm's consumer sentiment survey commissioned in October 2023 revealed that more than a third of Gen Zers (38%) are looking for new flavors and products to try, making convenience stores an ideal place for CPG brands to test new snacks.