Short Stop Launches Carbon Offsetting Program

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Short Stop and GreenPrint are coming together to offset carbon emissions through the debut of Grow.

Launched across all 17 Short Stop locations in Kansas, the Grow program will automatically calculate and offset tailpipe emissions up to 30 percent through investments in certified carbon reduction projects when customers fill up.

The program is the first-of-its-kind in Kansas, and it enables customers to do something positive for their planet and their local community, according to the company.

"We're committed to running our business sustainably and responsibly," said Short Stop's Samantha (Leiszler) Liby. "Together with our customers, we're reducing our environmental impact and helping the communities we serve in Kansas."

To ensure the integrity of the program, environmental technology company GreenPrint will provide real-time audited reporting showing details on carbon emissions, offsets purchased and retired, and project investments.

"We are excited to work with Short Stop to help them meet the needs of today's consumers in a purpose-driven way with an eye on a better tomorrow through more sustainable practices," said Pete Davis, founder and CEO of GreenPrint. "Through the Grow program, Short Stop is differentiating their brand. They are empowering consumers to make better choices at the pump while giving back to the local communities they serve and making a positive impact on the environment."

To celebrate the launch of the Grown program, Short Stop is giving away a free tank of gas to 10 Kansas residents via a $50 gift card. The campaign began April 1 and ran through April 30.

In addition to offsetting customers' carbon emissions on all fuel sold, the Grow program will plant 5,000 trees with Arbor Day Foundation and support local community projects with partners like Kansas Forest Service.

Based in Manhattan, Leiszler Oil Co. owns and operates 17 Short Stop locations in northeastern Kansas, in addition to wholesale fuel and transport services.