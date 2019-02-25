Sinclair Oil Offering New Technology to Its Dealers Through Exclusive Pact With Mako Networks

SALT LAKE CITY — Sinclair Oil Corp. formed an exclusive agreement with Mako Networks through which Mako will deliver PCI-compliant managed network appliances and services to Sinclair dealers across the United States. These dealers will acquire Mako's services directly from Sinclair.

Included in the deal are Mako's newest 6600-M/LTE appliances. The 6600-M offers a sealed, tamper-proof case, no moving parts and high heat tolerance, making it well suited to the tough network environments found at petroleum retailers, according to the company. Performance advantages include higher throughput and a dualSIM LTE module.

The Mako solution provides fast failover from broadband service to the Mako's built-in cellular LTE connection, allowing dealers to maintain full network operation during broadband service outages, Mako said.

Dealers that use Gilbarco Passport and Verifone Commander point of sale systems will receive Mako's manufacturer-certified MNSP services for those systems, allowing them to eliminate the SZR for Gilbarco Passport systems and the EZR for Verifone installations. Additionally, dealers using Gilbarco will no longer need a Micronode when using Mako, speeding up transactions for Passport users.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sinclair Oil to ensure that one of the oldest names in the petroleum industry has the newest and best technology available today," said Simon Gamble, president, Mako Networks. "Their confidence in the Mako System speaks to its proven security, speed, convenience, and value benefits for large-scale businesses."

Salt Lake City-based Sinclair Oil markets fuel in 24 states, supplying fuels to more than 1,300 branded stations featuring Dinocare Top Tier gasoline.