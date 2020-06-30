Skupos Aims to Empower Independent Retailers Through New Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Independent retailers have a new way to increase revenue, gain repeat customers and streamline business operations through Skupos' latest partnership with Fiserv Inc., provider of financial technology solutions.

Skupos' suite of point-of-sale (POS) solutions integrated with Fiserv's Clover platform will enable retailers to grow revenue with scan data programs, compete on price with brand-funded discounts and optimize sales with real-time analytics.

"Independent retailers have been looking for ways to compete with larger players for decades," said Mike Glassman, chief revenue officer at Skupos. "Integrating with Clover helps solve that challenge by producing an end-to-end sales and software solution that allows smaller and more resource-sensitive retailers increase sales revenue, retain customers, and streamline their business to be more profitable."

Now available in the Clover App Market, Skupos retailers can benefit from the company's suite of value-added POS solutions, including:

Skupos Scan Data: Earn revenue by scanning products that retailers already sell

Skupos Multi-Discount: Boost basket size with fully funded discounts on multi-purchases

Skupos Engage: Increase revenue through competitive, brand-funded promotions

Additionally, the cloud-based POS technology from Clover — which allows merchants to customize their POS systems based on business needs — enables instant, easy setup for merchants to implement contactless and mobile payments.

Founded in 2016, San Francisco-based Skupos' platform enables both retailers and brands to stay competitive through better understanding and serving their end customers.