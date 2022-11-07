Smoker Friendly Adds Another 30 Stores in Latest Deal

BOULDER, Colo. — The Cigarette Store LLC dba Smoker Friendly expanded its network with the addition of 30 stores.

The retailer's latest growth move came as it closed its acquisition of Seymour, Ind.-based Collett Enterprises Inc. on Oct. 31. The stores are located across Indiana and Kentucky.

Collett Enterprises, a longtime licensee of Smoker Friendly International, already operated the stores under the Smoker Friendly name. They will continue to offer Smoker Friendly cigarette and tobacco product lines as Smoker Friendly takes over operation of the stores.

"I am very happy and proud that Darren Collett looked to our firm, team and family as the best place to entrust the great stores he and his team built and operated," said Smoker Friendly CEO Terry Gallagher Jr. "Darren has been a very good friend for many years and a tremendous advocate for the tobacco store community for many, many years. My family and I all wish him the best in this next phase of his life."

The 30-store deal is Boulder-based Smoker Friendly's sixth acquisition in two years, bringing its total store count to 290 locations operating in 13 states. In August, it acquired 79 stores spread across Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri and Kentucky, as Convenience Store News reported.

"It has been a challenging 28 years in the retail tobacco industry and I could not have done it without the support of my wonderful staff," said Darren Collett, president and owner of Collett Enterprises. "I have been friends with the Gallaghers for many years; when I decided to sell, I knew The Cigarette Store LLC was the right buyer. I know my employees will be in good hands. This is a great industry, and I will miss the many friends I have made along the way."

The Cigarette Store is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International, and the largest tobacco store retailer in the United States, operating a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, Smoke 'N Go, Havana Manor and Gasamat banners, in addition to its e-commerce site, paylesscigarsandpipes.com.