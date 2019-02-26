Snackers Fall into One of Four Unique Personas

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — With National Snack Day approaching on March 4, Frito-Lay is celebrating consumers' diversity when it comes to snacking.

According to the results of Frito-Lay's U.S. Snack Index, consumers fall into four snacking personas: Daredevil Foodie, the Traditionalist, Sweet Tooth and Last-Minute Friend.

Frito-Lay's U.S. Snack Index is a national survey that reveals which snack profile consumers from different generations, regions and cities selected when they were asked to describe which snacks they bring to a party. Key insights include:

The Traditionalist is the most common persona. These consumers have a classic style and prefer options like potato chips or nuts and seeds.

The Daredevil Foodie goes above and beyond when it comes to dining experiences. One in four consumers described themselves as "foodies." These snackers tend to be young adults and love cheesy and bold, spicy flavors.

Sweet Tooth snackers love candy and cookies. This is particularly true of consumers in Texas and Michigan. However, two in five consumers still choose potato chips as a top snack they bring to a party.

Last-Minute Friends represented only 9 percent of snackers. These consumers will stop at a grocery store en route to a party and are more likely than other groups to pick up popcorn.

Additionally, two thirds of consumers polled in Frito-Lay's U.S. Snack Index purchase snacks at least once a week, and nearly all respondents snack at least once a month.

