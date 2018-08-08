Soaring Demand Pushes Gas Prices to Highest Level in Four Years

NATIONAL REPORT — Gas demand hit near an all-time record high as inventories tightened at the end of June to the end of July. The boost in demand and drop in inventory have driven the national gas price average to $2.87, which is the most expensive gas price seen in August since 2014.

"We are likely going to see an end of summer pump price rally as inventories continue to tighten, especially on the East Coast," said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. "This week's EIA [Energy Information Administration] demand and inventory reports will give further indication of how much higher the national gas price average could jump before summer is over."

Prices By region

Motorists on the West Coast are paying some of the highest pump prices in the country: Hawaii ($3.76), California ($3.62), Washington ($3.40), Alaska ($3.37), Oregon ($3.28), Nevada ($3.20) and Arizona ($2.91). When compared to last week, most gas prices in the region are down or flat, but Hawaii and Arizona saw the largest drops at 1 cent each.