Speed, Convenience & Savings Are the Keys to Winning the Business of Moms

LIVONIA, Mich. — Saving time and money are core motivators when it comes to the purchasing patterns of today's moms, who shop and make decisions for food, household goods and health and beauty care (HBC) items.

Valassis' 2K19 Coupon Intelligence Report show that moms are still shopping brick-and-mortar retail because the channel appeals to their desire for savings and convenience, their demands as an evolving omnichannel shopper, and for their unique experiences.

According to the report's key findings, more than one in three moms increasingly shop via brick-and-mortar with the added convenience delivery and pick-up options bring. Forty percent have increased their shopping at stores other than their main retailer of choice because they advertise better deals, while 51 percent of moms always or very often search online for coupons they can use during their shopping trips.

As the digital and physical environments continue to blend, approximately one in five moms order groceries online for delivery or in-store pickup. As technology continues to integrate with the path to purchase, more than one-in-four moms now use a smartphone app to scan barcodes as they shop.

More than a quarter (36 percent) of moms have increased their shopping at stores that offer prepared food/meals vs. 2018. The same percentage say they are doing more shopping at stores that focus on organic, natural and fresh products compared to last year.

Overall, 79 percent of moms said going to stores with the lowest prices is critical, while almost 60 percent want to save the most money through the use of coupons and discounts. One in three moms cites the highest priority when it comes to grocery shopping is saving time, while over one in four said the same about ease and convenience.

"Our data shows brick-and-mortar is still a first stop for moms, although e-commerce is bringing an entirely new level of accessibility and convenience — through innovations like our Add to Cart offering — to modern online shoppers," said Julie Companey, director – grocery, Valassis. "Moms are balancing the need for speed, convenience and savings. Retailers and brands that can deliver on these three components, while also providing unique, personalized experiences, will help win moms over."

Looking at the purchasing behaviors of moms and dads, Valassis found that:

When it comes to food purchases, 52 percent of moms do most or all of their shopping in-store vs. 27 percent of dads.

For household items, 50 percent of moms demonstrate this same behavior vs. 24 percent of dads.

When it comes to HBC items, only 36 percent of moms opt for brick-and-mortar vs. 24 percent of dads.

Valassis suggests that since more than half of moms indicate they need better solutions to save more time (53 percent) and money (58 percent), retailers and brands should consider this an opportunity to make improvements.

For more findings, download Valassis’ 2K19 Coupon Intelligence Report.