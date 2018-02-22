Speedway Bringing Speedy Café to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Speedway is bringing its Speedy Café to Walt Disney World.

Following an extended refurbishment of the Magic Kingdom Car Care Center, the site's Speedway gas station will include the foodservice-focused venue, reported Orlando Weekly.

Speedy Café is a fast-casual restaurant that offers touchscreen menus for ordering and both indoor and outdoor seating. The menu includes a variety of made-to-order offerings, including pizza, paninis, breakfast sandwiches, burgers and smoothies, as well as a frozen yogurt section and what Speedway calls "healthy hot dogs."

A larger selection of beer and wine than typical Speedway stores offer will be available.

Although Speedway started rolling out Speedy Café locations in 2016, it only operates one other Florida location in Ocoee. The next closest Speedy Cafés are in Atlanta and South Carolina.

No reopening date has been announced for the Magic Kingdom Car Care Center.

Enon, Ohio-based Speedway operates approximately 2,730 locations in 21 states.