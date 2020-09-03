Speedway Gives Lottery Players Another Way to Win

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC and the Michigan Lottery are teaming up to give players a chance to win free fuel for a year.

From March 2 through April 29, lottery players who buy instant game tickets at Speedway convenience stores and scan their registered Speedy Rewards card will be entered into the giveaway. Players earn one entry for each dollar spent.

Two grand prize winners will receive free fuel for a year in the form of a $2,500 Speedway gift card. In addition, eight winners will receive $600 in lottery instant game tickets. Winners will be selected at random in late May from eligible entries.

There is no limit on the number of entries a player may earn. Purchases of lottery draw game tickets aren’t eligible for entry.

This marks the sixth time that Speedway and the Michigan Lottery have teamed up to offer players a chance to win free fuel for a year and free instant game tickets.

Speedway, a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp., is one of the largest U.S.-listed convenience store operators.