Spencer Cos. Turns to PDI to Improve Automation, Data Visibility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Spencer Cos., operator of 30 MinitMan convenience stores, has selected PDI as its enterprise resource planning software provider.

The Alabama-based retailer and fuel distributor will use PDI's retail, wholesale petroleum, warehouse inventory management and card processing software.

"We decided to partner with PDI because we knew they were the industry leader, and they proved to be trustworthy and transparent throughout the discovery process," said Gary Tucker, chief financial officer for Spencer. "I believe this move will allow us to make quicker, better decisions with relevant information, improve operations and profitability, and scale without increasing staff. Although we haven't been using the system long, we're already realizing those goals."

Spencer expects to use PDI's software to deliver better insight into its retail operations, automate manual processes and provide more flexible reporting capabilities.

"We're pleased to welcome Spencer Cos. to the PDI customer family, and we look forward to effectively serving the needs of their entire operation," said Drew Mize, senior vice president and general manager, global retail for PDI. "Like many of our customers, the Spencer Cos.' diversified business model enables them to fully leverage the breadth of our capabilities and highlights the investments we've recently made, and will continue to make, in expanding our solution portfolio to better serve the industries in which we operate."

Huntsville-based Spencer is a 95-year-old, family-owned business that operates 30 MinitMan c-stores in Alabama, along with several cardlock and bulk plant locations.