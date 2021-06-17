Spinx Begins Piloting Self-Checkout Program

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. has launched a self-checkout pilot program to maximize the roles of team members and provide increased service to all customers.

Initially rolled out at store #112 on Pendleton Street in Greenville, the program is slated to add four additional stores by the end of fall 2021.

"Self-checkout is not a new concept," said Stewart Spinks, company founder and chairman of the board. "However, within our industry it is considered very cutting edge and we are thrilled to be leading the charge here at the local level."

The convenience store chain set the goal of rolling out self-checkout to all Spinx locations in the second or third quarter of 2022.

"At Spinx, we exist to make people's lives easier. By providing the self-checkout option to our customers, they will be able to stop at our store, shop for what they need and quickly and easily get back on their way," said Spinx President Stan Storti. "We've heard from some peers in the industry that customers can get upset and interpret the implementation of this technology as reducing jobs, but in our case, nothing could be further from the truth. We're moving our teammates' efforts from checking out customers to keeping our stores, 'Spinx Clean.'"

The company launched the Spinx Clean program in 2020 to keep Spinx stores not just looking clean but sterilized.

"Together with our outside partner, Stericlean, Spinx is committed to maintaining the cleanest and safest, convenience stores in the markets we operate within," Storti said. "Spinx Clean actually increased our need for teammates, so we're hiring!"

Greenville-based Spinx operates 82 convenience stores throughout South Carolina.