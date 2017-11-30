Spinx Celebrates 45th Anniversary With 45 Days of Free Gas

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is fueled by the commemoration of its 45th anniversary.

The convenience store retailer is honoring its Dec. 1 anniversary by giving away 45 days of free gas to one lucky winner. To win, consumers must sign up to join the Spinx Xtras Email Club by Nov. 30. If a consumer is already a member, he or she will automatically be entered to win.

Spinx will also celebrate by offering 45-cent coffee and fountain drinks only for Dec. 1.

Stewart Spinx formed Spinx in 1972 with a home heating oil delivery service and one convenience store in Greenville. Today, Spinx operates 81 convenience stores in South Carolina and employs more than 1,400 associates through its stores, food operations and related business.