The Spinx Co. Celebrates ClukaPalooza

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is holding its third annual ClukaPalooza contest.

From July 6 through July 31, consumers will have multiple chances to win free chicken coupons and an official ClukaPalooza t-shirt by visiting Spinx's Facebook page. They can also order from Spinx's CSS kiosks or purchase food from the hot food chute or fresh on-the-go food case.

During the sweepstakes, customers can enter the transaction code listed on their purchase receipt at Spinx.com/ClukaPalooza to enter.

The convenience store operator will offer specials on its fresh fried chicken for the duration of the contest.

One contestant who purchases fried chicken during ClukaPalooza will win free fried chicken for a year. Winners will be announced during the first week of August.

"We are thrilled to be hosting our third annual ClukaPalooza, not to mention kicking off the contest on National Fried Chicken Day," said Stewart Spinx, founder and chairman of The Spinx Co. "This is a great opportunity to engage with our loyal customers, as well as get folks ready for the exciting news that is yet come!"

The company encourages the community to stay tuned for a special announcement set for late summer 2020.

Spinx operates 82 locations and 45 car washes throughout South Carolina.