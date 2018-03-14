Spinx Establishes New Regional Learning Center in Charleston

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. has established a new Regional Learning Center at Trident Technical College in Charleston, S.C.

The Center provides local Spinx associates with extensive onboarding and entry-level training, known as SpinUp. For four days per week and every other weekend, the program allows associates to gain beneficial experience before entering the field to serve the needs of customers, the company stated.

"Trident Tech has been working with us since we first entered this market, and we appreciate their continued support," said Cheryl Szczesniak, executive vice president of human resources for Spinx.