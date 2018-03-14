Spinx Establishes New Regional Learning Center in Charleston
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. has established a new Regional Learning Center at Trident Technical College in Charleston, S.C.
The Center provides local Spinx associates with extensive onboarding and entry-level training, known as SpinUp. For four days per week and every other weekend, the program allows associates to gain beneficial experience before entering the field to serve the needs of customers, the company stated.
"Trident Tech has been working with us since we first entered this market, and we appreciate their continued support," said Cheryl Szczesniak, executive vice president of human resources for Spinx.
According to the convenience store operator, since expanding into the Lowcountry, Trident Technical College has been an incredible resource, providing convenient facilities and space for new associates to receive orientation and training within close proximity to Spinx locations in the region.
"We are excited to have Spinx on our campus as they continue to grow in the Lowcountry," said Marshall Connor, assistant director of business services in the college's Division of Continuing Education and Economic Development. "Trident Technical College is committed to serving as a catalyst for personal, community and economic development in our region, and we look forward to working with SPINX as they train their next generation of employees."
Based in Greenville, Spinx operates 79 convenience stores throughout South Carolina.