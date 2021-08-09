Spinx Hikes Starting Wages to Combat Labor Challenges

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In response to the ongoing hiring crisis, The Spinx Co. is increasing its starting wages to $12 an hour for all full-time employees.

"We spend a great deal of time and effort ensuring that we at Spinx have a unique and generous reward system. Pay rates are reviewed every six months, and lately every other month, to ensure that our rates are competitive with similar employers, not just gas/c-store operators," said Spinx Co. President Stan Storti. "This year, we've seen starting rates begin to trend higher around June as businesses struggled to find people. We're deciding to move our rate to $12 per hour which is well above the average of our top employment competitors and is a significant step toward our goal to be able to start teammates at $15 per hour by 2025."

Roughly five years ago, Spinx launched its "Total Rewards" initiative that focuses on 25 different reasons associates work. Every two years the company surveys teammates and asks them to rank these rewards in order of their importance. Then, it conducts a follow-up survey on the top 15, asking teammates to rate how satisfied they are with each one.

"Of course, pay is consistently the number one reason we work, but there are some surprising contenders in the top five," Storti pointed out. "Specifically, being treated with respect and dignity has been number three for every survey and almost 90 percent of our surveyed teammates replied that they feel treated with respect and dignity by their leaders and peers."

Among the benefits Spinx offers are tuition assistance and scholarship opportunities, discounts on fuel, profit sharing, and incentive plans. In 2021, the company was named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

"We're proud and excited to announce this commitment to enhancing our hourly rates for our valued frontline teammates. Being an employer of choice has been a significant goal for us at Spinx over the last five years, which means a lot more than pay," Storti said.

Prospective applicants can easily apply on the Spinx mobile app or here.

Founded in 1972, Greenville-based the Spinx Co. operates 82 convenience retail stores throughout South Carolina. With approximately 1,500 employees, it is the largest privately held retailer headquartered in the state.