Spinx to Launch First-Ever 'SPINXMAS' Holiday Promotion

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is launching its first ever holiday promotion, SPINXMAS, which will offer consumers a variety of in-store special, social media giveaways and opportunities to win prizes.

The 25-day promotion starts Dec. 1 and runs through Christmas Day.

"We're so excited about this special promotion to bring a little extra fun and cheer to the holiday season at Spinx," said Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of the board. "I hope all of our customers, friends and fans visit our Facebook page and website to learn more about SPINXMAS and participate in the holiday fun!"

Spinx will announce a new surprise on Facebook every day of SPINXMAS. They range from in-store deals, such as $1 breakfast biscuits, to free Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert tickets, to Spinx gifts cards valued from $50 to $250.

Customers and fans can visit www.facebook.com/TheSpinxCompany to see the daily surprise.

Based in Greenville, Spinx operates nearly 80 convenience stores throughout South Carolina.