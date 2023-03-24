The Sprouting of Plant-Based Products

Increased interest in healthy living since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led many U.S. consumers to recognize the potential long-term benefits of meat and dairy alternatives. Sales of plant-based products are growing as a result. According to newly released research from The NPD Group, roughly 25 million consumers eat plant-based beverages and foods occasionally or regularly. As more innovation takes place and more products become available and accessible, consumer interest is expected to broaden. Other insights from the research include: