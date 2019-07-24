'Starbucks Delivers' Program to Roll Out Across U.S. in Early 2020

SEATTLE — Starbucks Coffee Co. plans to launch Starbucks Delivers across the United States in early 2020 through a partnership with Uber Eats as the preferred delivery provider of Starbucks products.

This follows an initial rollout in 11 markets that demonstrated successful operational integration and received positive customer response.

"We are driven to create new and unique digital experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers," stated Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer for Starbucks. "Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are."

Through its agreement with Uber Eats, Starbucks plans to leverage the expertise of the largest global delivery service outside of China while extending the potential customer base beyond those who currently include Starbucks as part of their morning or afternoon routines, the company said.

Starbucks and Uber Eats will collaborate on innovation and technology integration as they continue to focus on delivery packaging, in-store operations, and a quick order-to-door delivery window.

Starbucks Delivers is available via the Uber Eats mobile app. Once they order, customers can use the app to track the progress and location of their Uber courier to ensure proper delivery of their food and beverage items. Starbucks has developed packaging to help ensure the quality of hot and cold menu items. Approximately 95 percent of Starbucks' core menu items are available, allowing the same customization as when ordering via Starbucks mobile apps.

"Our customers are huge Starbucks fans and love being able to get their favorite items delivered with Uber Eats speed," said Jason Droege, vice president of UberEverything. "We're excited to expand our partnership across the United States to make ordering their favorite coffee and breakfast sandwich as easy as requesting a ride."

Starbucks Delivers powered by Uber Eats first rolled out in Miami in fall 2018.