Stewart's Shops Adding Vegan Option to Its Ice Cream Lineup
SARASOTA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is known throughout its footprint as a go-to place for ice cream. Now, it is expanding that offer to include a vegan option.
According to the convenience store retailer, non-dairy Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup will be available in prepackaged pints in all Stewart's Shops the week of July 22.
After numerous requests and studying market trends, Stewart's Shops decided the time was right to offer a viable non-dairy option, it noted.
This non-dairy dessert combines sweet chocolate with a salty peanut butter swirl and provides a rich and creamy flavor made with a coconut base.
"We have received many requests for a non-dairy ice cream and we have been working very hard to perfect the flavor and texture; Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup will not disappoint," said Gary Dake, Stewart's Shops president.
Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 335 stores across New York and southern Vermont.