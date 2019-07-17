Stewart's Shops Adding Vegan Option to Its Ice Cream Lineup

SARASOTA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is known throughout its footprint as a go-to place for ice cream. Now, it is expanding that offer to include a vegan option.

According to the convenience store retailer, non-dairy Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup will be available in prepackaged pints in all Stewart's Shops the week of July 22.

After numerous requests and studying market trends, Stewart's Shops decided the time was right to offer a viable non-dairy option, it noted.