Stewart's Shops, Altria Execs to Be Inducted Into New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) elected David Caruso and Brad Carlson to the New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame. They will be inducted at the annual NYACS Chairman's Banquet on May 16 in Syracuse.

The annual Hall of Fame honors individual retailers and suppliers for exceptional achievement in, and distinguished service to, New York's convenience store industry.

Caruso held the role of senior vice president of shop operations for Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops before retiring in 2018. During his 32-year career with Stewart's, Caruso was instrumental in its development into one of the nation’s largest family- and employee-owned c-store chains.

He served as a supermarket manager with Grand Union and a candy sales representative for Brach's prior to joining Stewart's in 1986. Caruso began as a district auditor before moving up the ranks as a district manager, senior district manager, vice president and senior vice president.

Caruso continues to serves on Stewart's board of directors and works part-time on real estate ventures with the company through his consulting firm, Lakeside Business Advisors LLC.

Carlson served as upstate New York district manager for Richmond, Va.-based Altria Group Distribution Co. for 12 years. He left Altria in March following 18 years in sales management, national promotions strategy and communications positions.

Carlson served on the NYACS associate board, an advisory panel consisting of leading c-store suppliers, from 2012 to 2016 and was the 2014-2015 chairman.

Caruso and Carlson will be the 51st and 52nd inductees in the New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame, which NYACS founded in 1996.